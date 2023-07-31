Insider Selling: IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) EVP Sells 3,516 Shares of Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 667,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,918. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IMAX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IMAX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IMAX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

