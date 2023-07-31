Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) COO Sells 3,584 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) COO Chris Holzshu sold 3,584 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.29, for a total value of $1,112,079.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,491,538.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $310.56. The stock had a trading volume of 293,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,724. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.58 and a 200 day moving average of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

