Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CFO Sells $788,471.32 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.7 %

NXPI opened at $223.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.98.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 275.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $899,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

