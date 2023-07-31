Insperity (NSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insperity Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $118.99 on Monday. Insperity has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $41,048,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth $13,112,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Insperity by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 122,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 139.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,953,000 after buying an additional 109,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

