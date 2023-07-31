Insperity (NSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insperity Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $118.99 on Monday. Insperity has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Insperity

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $41,048,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth $13,112,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Insperity by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 122,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 139.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,953,000 after buying an additional 109,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.