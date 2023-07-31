Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $386.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.86 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.18 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IART stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,215. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,872,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $8,984,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,772 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.