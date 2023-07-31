Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.18 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IART traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,215. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

