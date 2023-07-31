Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 132,592 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intel were worth $65,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2,460.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 134,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 129,394 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. 34,684,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,766,758. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.