Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 19,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 1.5 %

INTC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,789,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,654,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

