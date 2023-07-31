Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,550 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,860,000 after buying an additional 1,119,475 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.36.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,803,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,749.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,288 shares of company stock valued at $22,441,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

