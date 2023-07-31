Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,550 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,860,000 after buying an additional 1,119,475 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arista Networks Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.36.
In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,803,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,749.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,288 shares of company stock valued at $22,441,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.86.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
