Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.94. 1,342,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,100. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

