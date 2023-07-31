Intellectus Partners LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 179.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,635 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DB traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 312,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,021. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

DB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

