Intellectus Partners LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.46. 1,187,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

