Intellectus Partners LLC Has $918,000 Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $159,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,287.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,454.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,575 shares of company stock worth $11,751,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Endeavor Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,576. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

