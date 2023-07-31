Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 3,922 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in PACCAR by 54.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 50.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 48.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 370,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,631. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

