Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in StoneCo by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 110,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $1,176,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.42. 1,533,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,957. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,381.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.