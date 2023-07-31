Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.36. 1,340,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,568,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.21. The company has a market capitalization of $315.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.