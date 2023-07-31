Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.20. 163,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,328. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.