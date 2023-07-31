Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 151 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.68. 973,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

