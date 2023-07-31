Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 0.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PWR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.82. 276,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,461. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.33. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

