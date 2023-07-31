Intrust Bank NA Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.34. 4,098,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,034,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.