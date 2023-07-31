Intrust Bank NA Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.36. 1,092,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,362. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

