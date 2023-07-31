Intrust Bank NA Purchases 176 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.62. 822,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.59. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

