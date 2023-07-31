Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,578 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

