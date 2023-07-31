Intrust Bank NA Sells 6,530 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.70. 627,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

