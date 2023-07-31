Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Position Reduced by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,024. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

