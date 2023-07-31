Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,062,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,202,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.58. 613,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,954. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.