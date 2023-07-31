Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.03

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.03 and last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 65761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $738.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average is $160.46.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ratio Wealth Group raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.