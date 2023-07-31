Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.16

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.16 and last traded at $96.09, with a volume of 48473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.58.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,309,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after buying an additional 137,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after buying an additional 529,509 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after buying an additional 346,187 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,190,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,040,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

