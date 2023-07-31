Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.98

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,621,000 after buying an additional 196,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

