Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,902,000 after buying an additional 1,323,892 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,428,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,930,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 547,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 440,512 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,418. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

