Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 31st (ANNX, AON, APLS, AQST, ARCH, ASND, BNTX, CHTR, CL, CMLS)

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $352.00 target price on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $119.00 target price on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $460.00 price target on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $575.00 price target on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $540.00 price target on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

