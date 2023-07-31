Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 31st (ANNX, AON, APLS, AQST, ARCH, ASND, BNTX, CHTR, CL, CMLS)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 31st:

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $352.00 target price on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $119.00 target price on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $460.00 price target on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $575.00 price target on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $540.00 price target on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

