Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 31st (ANNX, AON, APLS, AQST, ARCH, ASND, BNTX, CHTR, CL, CMLS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 31st:
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
AON (NYSE:AON) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $352.00 target price on the stock.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $119.00 target price on the stock.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $460.00 price target on the stock.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $575.00 price target on the stock.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.
The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $540.00 price target on the stock.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock.
Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.
Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.
