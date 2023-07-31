Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 7,669 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 329% compared to the average daily volume of 1,786 call options.

ACHR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. 16,875,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,529. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.28. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,245,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,603,998.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 825,420 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $3,854,711.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,150.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,169 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,250 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

