InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

