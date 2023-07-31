Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,960,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 28,890,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after purchasing an additional 890,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,456,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after acquiring an additional 379,560 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

IOVA stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $7.30. 1,732,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

