IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Update

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 480,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.8 %

IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.65. 127,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,722. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.03. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,006,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,303,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,006,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,247,862. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

