IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.21.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
