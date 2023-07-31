IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 12.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.