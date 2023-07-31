iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.00

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.96.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90.
About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.
