iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 42,742.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,648,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IXUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,468. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

