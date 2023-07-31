iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $460.18. 3,928,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,350. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.13. The firm has a market cap of $343.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

