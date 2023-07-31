iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.38. 1,488,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,568. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

