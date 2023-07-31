iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.40. 2,484,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,633. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

