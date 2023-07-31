iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.05. 62,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,939. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

