iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $40,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $37.33. 2,211,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

