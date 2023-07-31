iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.38

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 780361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,466,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 166,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,085,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,812,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 690.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,576 shares during the period.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

