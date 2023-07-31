iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,598,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,710,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,366,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 744,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 857,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,005,000 after buying an additional 227,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,818,000 after buying an additional 121,490 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMB traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,473. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3465 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

