iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after buying an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,641,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,722,650. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

