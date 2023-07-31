iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.99

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.99 and last traded at $96.55, with a volume of 459010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

