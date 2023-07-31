iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS EFG traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $96.55. 459,010 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.