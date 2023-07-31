iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $61.32. 598,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,746. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

