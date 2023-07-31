iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 994,451 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 675,597 shares.The stock last traded at $54.08 and had previously closed at $54.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251,183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

