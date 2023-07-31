iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 994,451 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 675,597 shares.The stock last traded at $54.08 and had previously closed at $54.19.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
